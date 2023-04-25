Kublai Khan TX Premiere New Single & Music Video “Theory Of Mind”

Hardcore/metalcore outfit Kublai Khan TX premiere their brand new single and Jack Rudder-directed music video “Theory Of Mind“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.







Explain the band:

“‘Theory Of Mind‘ is a weapons test of testicular fortitude. Once again displaying Kublai Khan TX‘s iron tight grip on groove and simplicity. Constructed and calibrated to feed our fanbase while peacocking loud enough to dominate new listeners.”

Kublai Khan TX are presently touring Europe and the UK with Counterparts, Paleface and Dying Wish, playing the remaining dates below:

04/25 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

04/26 Nurnberg, GER – Z-Bau

04/27 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett

04/28 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

04/29 Antwerp, BEL – Trix Club

04/30 Paris, FRA – La Belleviloise

05/02 Birmingham, UK – The Mill

05/03 Glasgow, UK – Garage

05/04 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

05/05 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

05/06 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington