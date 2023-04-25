Kublai Khan TX Premiere New Single & Music Video “Theory Of Mind”
Hardcore/metalcore outfit Kublai Khan TX premiere their brand new single and Jack Rudder-directed music video “Theory Of Mind“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explain the band:
“‘Theory Of Mind‘ is a weapons test of testicular fortitude. Once again displaying Kublai Khan TX‘s iron tight grip on groove and simplicity. Constructed and calibrated to feed our fanbase while peacocking loud enough to dominate new listeners.”
Kublai Khan TX are presently touring Europe and the UK with Counterparts, Paleface and Dying Wish, playing the remaining dates below:
04/25 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
04/26 Nurnberg, GER – Z-Bau
04/27 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett
04/28 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
04/29 Antwerp, BEL – Trix Club
04/30 Paris, FRA – La Belleviloise
05/02 Birmingham, UK – The Mill
05/03 Glasgow, UK – Garage
05/04 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
05/05 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
05/06 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
