Bitchsectomy Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Welcome To Hell" From Upcoming New Split w/ Royal Infanticide "Reign Of Death"
US/Belgium-based brutal death metal outfit Bitchsectomy premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Welcome To Hell”, taken from their upcoming new split with Royal Infanticide "Reign Of Death", which will be out in stores May 12, 2023 via Amputated Vein Records.
Check out "Welcome To Hell" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
