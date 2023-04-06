Whitechapel Premiere New Music Video “I Will Find You”
Progressive deathcore outfit Whitechapel premiere a new official music video for their track “I Will Find You“, taken from their current record “Kin“.
Whitechapel will be out touring with Archspire, Signs Of The Swarm and Entheos the coming weeks celebrating their 2019 album “The Valley“:
04/14 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
04/15 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
04/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
04/18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
04/19 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
04/20 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
04/21 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater
04/22 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
04/25 Chicago, IL – The House Of Blues
04/27 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
04/28 Denver, CO – Gothic Theater
04/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
05/01 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
05/02 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
05/04 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
05/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
05/06 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/07 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
05/09 Austin, TX – Mohawk
05/10 Dallas, TX – Grenada Theater
05/12 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
05/13 Nashville, TN – Basement East
