Whitechapel Premiere New Music Video “I Will Find You”

Progressive deathcore outfit Whitechapel premiere a new official music video for their track “I Will Find You“, taken from their current record “Kin“.

Whitechapel will be out touring with Archspire, Signs Of The Swarm and Entheos the coming weeks celebrating their 2019 album “The Valley“:

04/14 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

04/15 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

04/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

04/18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

04/19 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

04/20 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

04/21 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater

04/22 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

04/25 Chicago, IL – The House Of Blues

04/27 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

04/28 Denver, CO – Gothic Theater

04/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05/01 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

05/02 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

05/04 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

05/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

05/06 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/07 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

05/09 Austin, TX – Mohawk

05/10 Dallas, TX – Grenada Theater

05/12 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

05/13 Nashville, TN – Basement East