Melodic death/ thrash outfit Carrion Vael and extreme genre-fusing act ÆPOCH are preparing to unleash their relentless heavy music across the East Coast of Canada in May. The tour will embark from Ontario and make its savage way to Nova Scotia.
"We are thrilled to announce our first tour since 2019! We are heading to Eastern Canada to the land of lobster and donaires for the first time ever this May with our friends in Carrion Vael from Indiana! We will be joined by our brothers in Raider and our good pals in Eaten By Sharks for the first few dates of the tour." - ÆPOCH
2023 Carrion Vael and ÆPOCH Canadian Tour Dates:
*Dates w/Raider & Eaten By Sharks
*Thursday May 11 Hamilton @ Doors Pub
Friday May 12 Windsor @ Chelsea Underground
*Saturday May 13 Waterloo @ Maxwells
*Sunday May 14 St. Catherines @ Warehouse
*Monday May 15 Guelph @ Onyx
Tuesday May 16 Ottawa @ Dominion Tavern
Wednesday May 17 Sherbrooke @ Le Murdoch
Thursday May 18 Fredericton @ Broken Record
Friday May 19 Caraquet @ La Coup De Mar
Saturday May 20 Halifax @ Gus' Pub
Sunday May 21 Moncton @ Caveau
