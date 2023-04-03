Shadow Of Intent Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Migrant"
Shadow Of Intent premiere their new standalone single and official music video "The Migrant". The track was produced by Chris Wiseman and Dave Otero. Check out now "The Migrant" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains frontman Ben Duerr:
"Shadow Of Intent has always been about experimenting and expressing creativity freely, and making sure to have fun with it. With this song we've continued to do just that, reaching back to our roots and breaking some rules along the way, we made something we think you will definitely enjoy. To our oldest fans, and of course the new, 'The Migrant.'"
Shadow Of Intent is curently out touring the U.S. playing the below booked shows:
Shadow Of Intent w/ Lorna Shore, Brand Of Sacrifice, Bodysnatcher & Boundaries
4/3 Charlotte, SC @ Music Farm
4/5 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
4/6 Destin, FL @ Club LA
4/7 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
4/8 Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
4/10 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
4/11 Evansville, IN @ Evansville Coliseum
4/12 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5
4/14 Billings, MT @ Pub Station
4/15 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
4/16 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
Shadow Of Intent w/ Brand Of Sacrifice, Bodysnatcher & Boundaries
4/17 Portland, OR @ Peter's Room
4/19 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
4/20 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
4/22 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
4/23 Joliet, IL @ The Forge
4/24 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
4/25 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry
4/26 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls
