Crepitation Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Methanated Propulsion of Gaseous Levitation" From Upcoming New Album "Monstrous Eruption of Impetuous Preposterosity"
UK'S slamming brutal death metal outfit Crepitation premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Methanated Propulsion of Gaseous Levitation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Monstrous Eruption of Impetuous Preposterosity". The band’s second full-length will be out in stores June 23rd by the Australian extreme metal label Vicious Instinct Records.
Check out "Methanated Propulsion of Gaseous Levitation" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments bassist Joe Mortimer:
“Musically we experimented a lot with rhythmic modulation and tapping to ensure the music was as jarring and nonsensical as possible to really mess with people. We even wrote some chords into this track instead of just single notes to really push the boat out. We wanted the first single and its accompanying video to basically lead people into thinking we can play our instruments and feel strongly we have accomplished that.”
