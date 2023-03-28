Nervosa Releases "Endless Ambition" Music Video; Guitarist Prika Amaral Takes Over Vocal Duties

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Full-speed death-thrash metal engine Nervosa are setting the metal world ablaze with their brand new song, entitled "Endless Ambition," out today! The steamrolling track is accompanied by an inexorably energetic music video and marks a new chapter and milestone in the band’s history, as it shows Nervosa with a revitalized new line-up.

Along with this blistering new offering, the marvelous force has finally lifted the veil on who will take over vocal duties on future releases. From now on, guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral will be the voice of Nervosa. "Endless Ambition" acts as a first harbinger for everything that is about to come and shows the incredibly powerful attitude and talent of Amaral ruling in this new position. Nervosa brings another novelty with the addition of the immensely talented and well experienced Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass and Helena Kotina on guitars.

Prika Amaral says about becoming vocalist:

"It was a huge challenge for me. It wasn't something I planned or expected, but after a second change of vocalist, I didn’t want to go through these changes again, so I decided to face what a lot of people have said since the beginning of Nervosa - that I should be vocalist. But, as I always heard from some people that I didn't have a technique, that the way I sang hurt my throat, I got carried away by that. Now, after studying vocal techniques for the last few months, I discovered that yes, I’ve always had the technique and feel comfortable facing this new journey, which I am enjoying a lot".