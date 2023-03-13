Neo Inferno 262 Premiere New Single & Music Video "Bleak Revolution" From Upcoming New Album "Pleonectic"

Neo Inferno 262 premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Bleak Revolution”, taken from their upcoming sophomore album "Pleonectic", which will be released on March 31st by Ars Longa Vita Brevis.

Check out "Bleak Revolution" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells the press release:

""Pleonectic," meaning "having more and always more," is the monstrosity of technology that has become the master of all and everything. The mysterious black box that governs every decision, every action. Its algorithms are the forbidden language. Its outputs are commands. It is the motherland, it is God. For the good of all.

Combining all kinds of extreme music (Metal, Electro, Indus...) and new technical processes (AI-generated), Neo Inferno 262 questions the place of man in art, and more generally the role of humans in a world that is being emptied of its flesh and meaning.

A.K. (Merrimack, Decline of the I, Vorkreist, Eros Necropsique...) is the main organizer, and has collaborated on this opus with L.Helheim (Ex-Moonreich), Déhà (Wolvennest, Silver Knife...), MKM (Antaeus , Aosoth...), Saint Vincent (Seth, Blacklodge, Vorkreist...), Bornyhake (Borgne...), BST (Order of Apollyon, Sotherion, ex-Aosoth...) Heimoth (Seth), Krys ( Ophe, ex-Demande à la poussière), Berzerk (Sektarism, Faction Senestre, Malhkebre…), S. (Ars Veneficium), Dehn Sora (Treha Sektori, Throane...), L. (Mourning Dawn...), Arnhwald (Deathcode Society...), S. (Owl cave), NRK (Blacklodge)."