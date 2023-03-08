Nanowar Of Steel Shares New Music Video "Pasadena 1994" Featuring Sabaton's Joakim Brodén

Even after almost three decades, Italy still grieves the loss of the 1994 FIFA World Cup. To process this terrible catastrophe, Nanowar Of Steel have released the charging third single "Pasadena 1994," cut from their highly anticipated new album, "Dislike To False Metal," out this Friday, March 10, 2023 via Napalm Records. Featuring Sabaton singer Joakim Brodén, the single tackles Italy’s battle against Brazil and unites the most hilarious aspects of the Italian quintet with Sabaton and their stylings.

The breathtakingly intense and equally comical music video paints a highly amusing image of the historic and dramatic football game. Guest vocalist Joakim Brodén acts as sports commentator for the historically significant event, and is certainly not the only nod toward Sabaton as the teams fight with total commitment for the World Cup championship.

Nanowar Of Steel about "Pasadena 1994":

"This song is probably Nanowar Of Steel's first serious song. This song is a celebration of that tragic 17th of July 1994, a day that our Nation still remembers with tears and sadness nowadays. This song is a tribute to the heroes of an epic battle, sang with the world’s master of singing about heroes of epic battles - Joakim Brodén of Sabaton. Join us and pay tribute to the fallen ones!"