Depraved Inclination Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Aeternum - Lethe - Highlands"

Graz, Austria-based atmospheric black metal outfit Depraved Inclination premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new 3-track EP "Aeternum - Lethe - Highlands", which was past week.

Check out now "Aeternum - Lethe - Highlands" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.



