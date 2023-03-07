Indigo Ice Premiere New Single "Back and Forth" From Upcoming New EP "Phantom Limb"
Calgary, Alberta, Canada-based progressive deathcore/djent outfit Indigo Ice premiere a new single titled “Back and Forth”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Phantom Limb", which will be out in stores March 17th, 2023.
Check out now "Back and Forth" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
