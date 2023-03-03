Narnia Shares New Single "Hold On" From New Album "Ghost Town"

The Swedish metal band Narnia has now released the single "Hold On," the second single from the upcoming record "Ghost Town", the band's ninth studio album. "Hold On" showcases a seasoned and still hungry five-some that musically gives a nod to the band's earliest influences, which should appeal to longtime fans. A follow-up tour is planned, and Narnia is ready for huge steps into a new, exciting chapter. You can listen to the song here.

While waiting for Swedish metal band Narnia‘s ninth studio-album, "Ghost Town," which will be released on March 17th, second single; "Hold On," is released on all major digital platforms in cooperation with Sound Pollution Distribution. The song has been described from reviewers as a song that easily could be included on the first albums, with its classic metal sound and prominent keyboards. A sound that has been associated with the band for their 27 years to date.

This single release continues the begun countdown of a new major venture with Narnia, which means album release in March and subsequent tours.

Lyrics that make you reflect combined with the broad musical breadth the band possesses, along with a solid production, is Narnia‘s musical trademark which runs throughout the entire album.