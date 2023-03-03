Møl Announces UK/European Tour Dates With Countless Skies

Danish blackgaze masters Møl has announced a UK / EU headline tour, their first since the release of new album "Diorama," out now via Nuclear Blast. Joining them will be UK outfit Countless Skies.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 05: NL Utrecht, De Helling

May 06: DE Bochum, Matrix

May 08: UK London, Underworld

May 09: UK Bristol, The Fleece

May 10: UK Manchester, Rebellion

May 11: UK Glasgow, Garage Attic

May 12: UK Leeds, Key Club

May 13: UK Birmingham, The Flapper

May 16: DE München, Feierwerk

May 17: AT Vienna, Viper Room

May 18: CZ Prague, Rock Café

May 19: PL Poznan, Pod Minoga

May 20: DE Berlin, Badehaus

May 21: DK Copenhagen, Rust