Møl Announces UK/European Tour Dates With Countless Skies

posted Mar 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Danish blackgaze masters Møl has announced a UK / EU headline tour, their first since the release of new album "Diorama," out now via Nuclear Blast. Joining them will be UK outfit Countless Skies.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 05: NL Utrecht, De Helling
May 06: DE Bochum, Matrix
May 08: UK London, Underworld
May 09: UK Bristol, The Fleece
May 10: UK Manchester, Rebellion
May 11: UK Glasgow, Garage Attic
May 12: UK Leeds, Key Club
May 13: UK Birmingham, The Flapper
May 16: DE München, Feierwerk
May 17: AT Vienna, Viper Room
May 18: CZ Prague, Rock Café
May 19: PL Poznan, Pod Minoga
May 20: DE Berlin, Badehaus
May 21: DK Copenhagen, Rust

