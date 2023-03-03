Tribe of Pazuzu Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Trial and Prosecution of the Scorned Prophet" - Jorgen Sandstrom (Grave, Entombed) Guests

Canadian blackened death metal outfit Tribe of Pazuzu premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Trial and Prosecution of the Scorned Prophet”, taken from their upcoming new album "Blasphemous Prophecies". This particular track features a guest appearance by Jorgen Sandstrom of Grave and Entombed.

Check out "The Trial and Prosecution of the Scorned Prophet" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



