Treedeon Premiere New Single & Music Video "Viking Meditation Song" From Upcoming New Album "New World Hoarde"

German sludge/doom metal trio Treedeon premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Viking Meditation Song”, taken from their upcoming third studio full-length, "New World Hoarder". It’s scheduled for release via Exile on Mainstream on March 17th, 2023 on vinyl, CD and through all major digital platforms.

Check out "Viking Meditation Song" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



