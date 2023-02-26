Úlfúð (Ulfud) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Leviathan Dreams" From Upcoming New Album "Of Existential Distortion"

Úlfúð (Ulfud) premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Leviathan Dreams”, taken from their upcoming new album "Of Existential Distortion", which will be out in stores March 17th, 20, 2023 via Dark Descent Records.

Check out now "Leviathan Dreams" streaming via YouTube for you now below.