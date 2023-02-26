Elegant Weapons (Judas Priest, Pantera, Rainbow) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Blind Leading The Blind" From Upcoming New Album ""Horns For A Halo"

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

Elegant Weapons, the new supergrouip featuring Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and drummer Scott Travis, Pantera bassist Rex Brown, and Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero, will unleash their debut studio full-length "Horns For A Halo" on May 26, 2023. Today they premiere their debut single and animated music video "Blind Leading The Blind", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains Faulkner:

"We are very much looking forward to touring and our first tour dates are taking place in Europe starting in June 2023. Fans can expect heavy songs with catchy melodies, great vocals, and lots of riffs! We all live to play live, and can't wait to take the Elegant Weapons out onto the live stage."

"[Elegant Weapons is] a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society, but with a lot of melody, sort of old school and modern at once if that makes any sense, and actually down-tuned a whole step. There are a lot of guitar solos and the songs are on the heavier side. And even though there's a lot of melody, it's still going to shake your bones."

"As far as the future, we are all dedicated to giving this band the longest life we can. Live shows, tours and future albums. Growing with the fans along the way. The writing process for the second album is already underway and with live dates coming in thick and fast, we are looking forward to seeing how the future evolves for Elegant Weapons."

Catch the band live this year in Europe on the below dates:

6/16 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

7/2 – Bologna, Italy @ The Return Of The Gods