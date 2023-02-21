Colpocleisis Premiere New Single "Discumblobulated" From Upcoming New Album "Elegant Degradation"

Liverpool, UK-based slamming brutal death metal band Colpocleisis premiere a new single titled “Discumblobulated”, taken from their upcoming new album "Elegant Degradation", which will be out in stores March 3, 2023 via Reality Fade.

Check out now "Discumblobulated" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



