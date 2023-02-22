August Burns Red Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Reckoning” - Underoath’s Spencer Chamberlain Guests
On March 24th Lancaster, PA-based metalcore outfit August Burns Red will release their tenth studio full-length “Death Below“. Today the grouip premiere their single “Reckoning” from it effort streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain guests on that particular track. The upcoming record will also see guest contributions from ERRA singer J.T. Cavey, All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson and Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach.
August Burns Red are currently out on a headlining tour alongside The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within joining them as support acts:
02/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues
02/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
02/25 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
02/27 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
02/28 San Diego, CA – Soma
03/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
03/02 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
03/04 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/05 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/08 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
03/10 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
03/12 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
03/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03/14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
04/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/14 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
04/15 Albany, NY – Empire Live
04/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/18 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theater
04/19 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/21 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
04/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/23 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
04/25 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/26 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
04/30 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
05/02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/05 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/06 Richmond, VA – The National
05/07 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
05/09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05/11 Montreal, QC – MTelus
05/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
