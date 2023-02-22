August Burns Red Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Reckoning” - Underoath’s Spencer Chamberlain Guests

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

On March 24th Lancaster, PA-based metalcore outfit August Burns Red will release their tenth studio full-length “Death Below“. Today the grouip premiere their single “Reckoning” from it effort streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain guests on that particular track. The upcoming record will also see guest contributions from ERRA singer J.T. Cavey, All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson and Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach.





August Burns Red are currently out on a headlining tour alongside The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within joining them as support acts:

02/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues

02/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

02/25 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

02/27 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

02/28 San Diego, CA – Soma

03/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

03/02 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/04 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/05 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/08 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

03/10 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

03/12 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

03/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03/14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

04/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/14 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

04/15 Albany, NY – Empire Live

04/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/18 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theater

04/19 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/21 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

04/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/23 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

04/25 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/26 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

04/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

04/30 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

05/02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/05 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/06 Richmond, VA – The National

05/07 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

05/09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

05/11 Montreal, QC – MTelus

05/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole