The Fallen Prophets Premiere New Single & Music Video "Eliminate The Worthless"
Cape Town, South Africa-based death metal outfit The Fallen Prophets premiere a new music video by the name of “Eliminate The Worthless”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track iktself is off their 2022 album "Perpetual Damnation".

