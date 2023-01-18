Killswitch Engage Latest Band Added To Mexico Metal Fest Line-up

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)



Massachusetts legends, Killswitch Engage, are set to step foot into Mexico for the first time since 2019 to play the already loaded line-up of Mexico Metal Fest 2023.

Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.