Mafia Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Hag”
Charlotte North Carolina-based death metal band Mafia premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Hag”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Line-up:
Blake Osborne - Vocals
Rubén Granadillo - Guitars
Drew McLean - Guitars
Jay Evans - Bass
Justin Hilts - Drums
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
So This Is Suffering Premiere New Visualizer Clip
- Next Article:
Killswitch Engage Added To Mexico Metal Fest 2023
0 Comments on "Mafia Premiere New Single & Music Video 'The Hag'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.