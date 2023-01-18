Mafia Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Hag”

Charlotte North Carolina-based death metal band Mafia premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Hag”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Line-up:

Blake Osborne - Vocals

Rubén Granadillo - Guitars

Drew McLean - Guitars

Jay Evans - Bass

Justin Hilts - Drums