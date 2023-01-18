"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Unfelled (Drudkh, Austere, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Opposer" From Upcoming New Album "Pall Of Endless Perdition"

posted Jan 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Pagan black metal outfit Unfelled - featuring D. (Woods of Desolation, Remete), Mitch (Austere, Dearthe), and Vlad (Drudkh, Windswept) - premiere a new single and music video named "The Opposer", off their upcoming debut full-length album "Pall Of Endless Perdition", due out on March 10.


Check out now "The Opposer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tell the band:

"Perhaps the archetype of the album’s focus, 'The Opposer' musically and lyrically fuses fury and valour, whereby through death one may remain Unfelled."

