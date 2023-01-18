Unfelled (Drudkh, Austere, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Opposer" From Upcoming New Album "Pall Of Endless Perdition"

Pagan black metal outfit Unfelled - featuring D. (Woods of Desolation, Remete), Mitch (Austere, Dearthe), and Vlad (Drudkh, Windswept) - premiere a new single and music video named "The Opposer", off their upcoming debut full-length album "Pall Of Endless Perdition", due out on March 10.



Check out now "The Opposer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

"Perhaps the archetype of the album’s focus, 'The Opposer' musically and lyrically fuses fury and valour, whereby through death one may remain Unfelled."