Lüger Premiere New Single & Music Video "Black Acid"

Montreal-based heavy metal/sludge band Lüger premiere their new single and music video titled "Black Acid" , taken from their forthcoming album "Revelations Of The Sacred Skull", due out February 10.

"This song is a bizarre autobiographical tale of a cult leader/drug wizard corrupting youth and turning his young followers into blood craving zombies with a brand new recipe of his called 'The Black Acid. While the magic dope spreads in the streets, the warlock sees his power and influence grow as he's seeking world domination."