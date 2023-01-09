Ethereal Sin Reveals New Drummer Meet Schattenclown
Ahead of performing six shows in Europe starting this Friday, Japanese symphonic black metal veterans Ethereal Sin has announced the addition of a new drummer, who can be heard of the band's forthcoming new album, "Time of Requiem Part. 2," out this March. A message from the band reads as follows:
"Ethereal Sin will soon be touring Europe in support of Fleshgod Apocalypse with W.E.B, Nest of Plagues and our brother band - Dark Mirror ov Tragedy!
"This has led to that we are pleased to announce the addition of a new drummer, 'Meet Schattenclown'.
"We would like to thank you for your support! "This European tour will be 6 shows in 5 countries from the 13th to the 18th.
"The Metalheads in Netherlands, Belgium, UK, France and Switzerland, See you there and Keep the Black Flame Burning!"
The tour dates are as follows:
January 13th - Neushoorn, Leeuwarden, Netherlands
January 14th - De Dreef, Vorselaar, Belgium
January 15th - The Underworld, London, United Kingdom
January 16th - Rebellion, Manchester, United Kingdom
January 17th - Trabendo, Paris, France
January 18th - Z7, Pratteln, Switzerland
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ethereal Sin Reveals New Drummer"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.