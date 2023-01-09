Ethereal Sin Reveals New Drummer Meet Schattenclown

Ahead of performing six shows in Europe starting this Friday, Japanese symphonic black metal veterans Ethereal Sin has announced the addition of a new drummer, who can be heard of the band's forthcoming new album, "Time of Requiem Part. 2," out this March. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Ethereal Sin will soon be touring Europe in support of Fleshgod Apocalypse with W.E.B, Nest of Plagues and our brother band - Dark Mirror ov Tragedy!

"This has led to that we are pleased to announce the addition of a new drummer, 'Meet Schattenclown'.

"We would like to thank you for your support! "This European tour will be 6 shows in 5 countries from the 13th to the 18th.

"The Metalheads in Netherlands, Belgium, UK, France and Switzerland, See you there and Keep the Black Flame Burning!"

The tour dates are as follows:

January 13th - Neushoorn, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

January 14th - De Dreef, Vorselaar, Belgium

January 15th - The Underworld, London, United Kingdom

January 16th - Rebellion, Manchester, United Kingdom

January 17th - Trabendo, Paris, France

January 18th - Z7, Pratteln, Switzerland