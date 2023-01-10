Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence, Born Of Osiris, Aborted, Etc. Join Forces For 2023 ‘Chaos & Carnage’ Tour

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

The 2023 ‘Chaos & Carnage‘ tour has been announced with death metal icons Dying Fetus and deathcore outfit Suicide Silence co-headlining the trek. They get support from the below bands:

Born Of Osiris

Aborted

Sanguisugabogg

Crown Magnetar

Slay Squad

The tour kicks off in early April, stopping at the below cities:

04/07 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

04/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

04/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/13 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

04/14 Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

04/15 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

04/16 Reading, PA – Reverb

04/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mountain View Amp

04/19 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04/20 Covington, KY – Madison Theater

04/21 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot

04/22 Joliet, IL – The Forge

04/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04/26 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

04/27 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

04/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

04/29 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

04/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues