Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence, Born Of Osiris, Aborted, Etc. Join Forces For 2023 ‘Chaos & Carnage’ Tour
Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)
The 2023 ‘Chaos & Carnage‘ tour has been announced with death metal icons Dying Fetus and deathcore outfit Suicide Silence co-headlining the trek. They get support from the below bands:
Born Of Osiris
Aborted
Sanguisugabogg
Crown Magnetar
Slay Squad
The tour kicks off in early April, stopping at the below cities:
04/07 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
04/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
04/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/13 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
04/14 Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
04/15 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
04/16 Reading, PA – Reverb
04/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mountain View Amp
04/19 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04/20 Covington, KY – Madison Theater
04/21 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot
04/22 Joliet, IL – The Forge
04/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/26 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
04/27 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
04/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
04/29 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
04/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ethereal Sin Reveals New Drummer
- Next Article:
Kruelty Premiere New Single "Burn The System"
0 Comments on "Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence US-Tour Announced"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.