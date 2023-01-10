"some music was meant to stay underground..."

posted Jan 10, 2023 at 2:35 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

The 2023 ‘Chaos & Carnage‘ tour has been announced with death metal icons Dying Fetus and deathcore outfit Suicide Silence co-headlining the trek. They get support from the below bands:

Born Of Osiris
Aborted
Sanguisugabogg
Crown Magnetar
Slay Squad

The tour kicks off in early April, stopping at the below cities:

04/07 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
04/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
04/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/13 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
04/14 Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
04/15 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
04/16 Reading, PA – Reverb
04/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mountain View Amp
04/19 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04/20 Covington, KY – Madison Theater
04/21 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot
04/22 Joliet, IL – The Forge
04/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/26 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
04/27 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
04/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
04/29 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
04/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

