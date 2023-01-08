Grief Symposium Premiere New Single "Descent Into Pandemonium" From Upcoming New Album "...In The Absence Of Light"

England, UK-based blackened doom outfit Grief Symposium premiere their latest single "Descent Into Pandemonium", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is off the group's forthcoming record "...In The Absence Of Light" due out January 27th, 2023 via Church Road Records.





Explain the band:

"…In The Absence Of Light has involved deliberately opening old scars, for me, and explores human vulnerability and choices"

"'Descent' in particular is about those key moments in life that are insignificant to others but so, so vital to each of us – where not doing anything is the weakest and worst of options, but all the paths laid out in front of us lead to death; whether that is the little-deaths of fears, or the obliteration of certain parts of who you are, and what you've become.

"'Descent…' is that moment of deliberately exposing wounds, ripping them open, pouring in salt, and searing with flame, if only to properly and finally begin the healing process.

"If we don't descend through the darkest parts of ourselves, how can we truly see who we have become and find the resolution to change, whatever the consequence of those decisions may ultimately be. The first step is to descend, to turn the inner eye to see the path. Where fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain."