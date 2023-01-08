Genorbit Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP "Disintegrated Transmutations"

Turkey's slam/brutal death metal outfit Genorbit premiere the full-album stream of the band's new 2-song EP "Disintegrated Transmutations", which was released on December 14, 2022 via Sevared Records.

Check out now "Disintegrated Transmutations" streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.