Trash Panda Premiere New Music Video "Maggot Bath" From New Album "Pawns of the Putrid God"
Jacksonville, Florida-based slamming deathgrind outfit Trash Panda premiere a new music video for “Maggot Bath”, taken from their debut album "Pawns of the Putrid God", out now via Brutal Mind & Fat Tub of Lard Records.
Check out now "Maggot Bath" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
