Godiva Posts New Music Video "Media God" Online

Godiva is one of the established bands of Portuguese symphonic death metal scene. The quintet formed, in 1999 Famalicão, releasing their first recording as a promotional CD entitled Tales To Be Untold (2000). Followed by the EP Traces Of Irony (2002) recorded at Rec n'Roll Studios and produced by Rui Danim and Luís Barros (Tarântula). This EP was a significant mark in the band's affirmation on the scene.

In 2007, Spiral was recorded at Ultrasound Studios and produced by Daniel Cardoso (Anathema) and, like its predecessor, played an important role in the band's consolidation in the Portuguese metal scene, gathering excellent reviews, national and international.

After an interregnum of 11 years, Godiva returns to the stage, debuting their new line-up and sound with a memorable concert at Vagos Metal Fest, accompanied by an orchestra of about 50 musicians and a sold out concert at Hard Rock Café Porto.

Even with COVID 19 restrictions, enough to give two concerts this summer, both sold out : one in Lisbon, at RCA Club and at special edition of Laurus Nobilis Music Fest where they headline both shows. In the meantime, they finished recording their latest album HUBRIS that was mixed and mastered by Wojtek Wieslawski at Hertz studio (Behemoth, Decapitated, Doro) and already released the first single the “The Meaning Of Life”.

New single "Media God" – taken from their new album "Hubris," out In February – is streaming below.