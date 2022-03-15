Ou To Release Debut Album "One" In May; New Single "Travel" To Be Released On March 25th
Progressive metal quartet OU (pronunciation: “O”) have announced their debut album, "One," due out on May 6 via InsideOutMusic. A teaser clip can be found below, and the album will be available for pre-order beginning March 25. The first single, "Travel," will be released on the same day.
Hailing from Beijing, China, the group combine a variety of elements and influences (Devin Townsend, The Gathering, Radiohead to name a few), to create their extremely unique sound.
Formed by drummer and songwriter Anthony Vanacore, the idea behind OU came from each member having a long history of playing in local house bands and seeking new challenges in their growth as musicians. Vanacore would go on to recruit talented guitarist and fellow house band veteran Jing Zhang, as well as highly sought-after bassist Chris Cui, with the three of them laying the initial groundwork for the song structure and creative approach. OU recruited highly talented singer Lynn Wu to front the project, who brings with her ethereal vocals that contrast with the dynamic and engaging music, delivering a powerful and soaring sound. On their debut, OU set out with only one clear goal in mind, and that was to make certain that every song had its own unique identity.
"One" will be available as Ltd. Edition CD Digipak, 180g Gatefold LP Edition and as Digital Album.
Tracklisting:
1. Travel
2. Farewell
3. Mountain
4. Ghost
5. Euphoria
6. Prejudice
7. Dark
8. Light
