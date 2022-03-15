Darkher Shares "Love's Sudden Death" Music Video

Darkher are now premiering the bitter-sweet video single "Love’s Sudden Death" taken from the beloved Northern English doom act's sophomore album "The Buried Storm," which has been chalked-up for release on April 15th.

The black and white clip "Love’s Sudden Death" was filmed on location at Long Dike Moor, which lies between Hebden Bridge and Haworth in West Yorkshire – and is also very close to Top Withens, the moorland that inspired the Brontë Sisters' novels and poetry.

Darkher comments: "The third single taken from 'The Buried Storm', is titled 'Love's Sudden Death' and it takes the shape of a dark romantic ballad, which was heavily inspired by the mood of an ancient landscape", writes the enigmatic Jayn Maiven "Dramatic, beautiful, and sometimes bleak, the emotions evoked by Long Dike Moor appear to perfectly mirror the feelings captured within the song."

You can pre-order the album at this location.