Cavalera Brothers Announces U.S. Tour Dates Celebrating "Beneath The Remains" And "Arise" Albums
The original founding members of influential RIAA Gold-Certified Brazilian heavy metal legend Sepultura, Max and Iggor Cavalera will celebrate the legendary albums "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" by performing a hybrid setlist exclusively with songs from both albums, throughout the United States, in May and June of 2022.
Since the early days of formation over 30 years ago, the Cavalera brothers have each seen unparalleled success in the music industry. Max’s more recent work with Soulfly, Go Ahead And Die, Cavalera Conspiracy (also featuring Iggor) and Killer Be Killed, in addition to Iggor’s projects Mixhell, Petbrick and Soulwax proves the lasting power of the Cavalera legacy.
It’s safe to say that the release of "Beneath The Remains" (1989) and "Arise" (1991) completely changed the landscape of metal music throughout the world. Confirmed dates are listed below. See you in the pit!
The tour dates are as follows:
May 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
May 23 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
May 24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
May 25 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall
May 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
May 27 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
May 28 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest
May 31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
June 1 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
June 2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
June 3 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs
June 4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
June 5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center
June 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
June 8 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
June 10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
June 13 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom
June 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
June 16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
June 17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
June 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
June 21 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
June 22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
June 23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
June 24 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Outside
June 25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
