Cavalera Brothers Announces U.S. Tour Dates Celebrating "Beneath The Remains" And "Arise" Albums

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

The original founding members of influential RIAA Gold-Certified Brazilian heavy metal legend Sepultura, Max and Iggor Cavalera will celebrate the legendary albums "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" by performing a hybrid setlist exclusively with songs from both albums, throughout the United States, in May and June of 2022.

Since the early days of formation over 30 years ago, the Cavalera brothers have each seen unparalleled success in the music industry. Max’s more recent work with Soulfly, Go Ahead And Die, Cavalera Conspiracy (also featuring Iggor) and Killer Be Killed, in addition to Iggor’s projects Mixhell, Petbrick and Soulwax proves the lasting power of the Cavalera legacy.

It’s safe to say that the release of "Beneath The Remains" (1989) and "Arise" (1991) completely changed the landscape of metal music throughout the world. Confirmed dates are listed below. See you in the pit!

The tour dates are as follows:

May 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

May 23 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

May 24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

May 25 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall

May 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

May 27 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

May 28 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

May 31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

June 1 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

June 2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

June 3 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

June 4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

June 5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center

June 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

June 8 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

June 10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

June 13 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom

June 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

June 16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

June 17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

June 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

June 21 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

June 22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

June 23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

June 24 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Outside

June 25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee