Blood Torrent Premiere New Song "The Cosmic Breakdown" From Upcoming New Album "Void Universe"
Germany's Blood Torrent premiere a new song entitled “The Cosmic Breakdown”, taken from their upcoming new album "Void Universe", which has an April 8 release date via Trollzorn Records.
Check out now "The Cosmic Breakdown" streaming via YouTube for you below.
