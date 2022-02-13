Static Abyss (Autopsy ) Premiere New Song "Jawbone Ritual" From Upcoming New Album "Labyrinth Of Veins"
Band Photo: Autopsy (?)
Autopsy members Greg Wilkinson and Chris Reifert have joined forces in a new project named Static Abyss, which will release their debut outing "Labyrinth Of Veins" on April 22. You can stream a first advance track and lyric video from it called "Jawbone Ritual" below.
