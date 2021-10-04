Battle Beast To Release New Album "Circus Of Doom" In January; Announces European Tour Dates

After re-signing to Nuclear Blast in early 2021, the Finnish heavy metal sextet Battle Beast are once again getting ready to unleash their force upon the world in the shape of their brand new masterpiece "Circus Of Doom." The album is set to be released on January 21st 2022 via Nuclear Blast and the first single will be revealed soon, on October 22nd. To shorten the wait, the band kick off the digital pre-order for the album today. You can pre-order the album here.

The new album "Circus Of Doom" was recorded at JKB Studios in Helsinki, Finland and produced and mixed by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, while the stunning artwork was created by Jan Yrlund.

Tracklist:

1. Circus Of Doom

2. Wings Of Light

3. Master Of Illusion

4. Where Angels Fear To Fly

5. Eye Of The Storm

6. Russian Roulette

7. Freedom

8. The Road To Avalon

9. Armageddon

10. Place That We Call Home

Today, Battle Beast also announce their "Circus Of Doom" European Tour, that will follow the album release in spring of 2022. Starting in Paris on February 15th, the tour contains 19 shows all over Europe, including three shows in the UK, before concluding in Stockholm, Sweden on March 12th.

The band comment: "The long nightmare is finally behind us and the future’s looking bright! We really poured our heart and soul in this album and can’t wait to present it to you both on record and live on stage. Damn, how we’ve missed touring!

"You are all heartily welcome to this feast of joy and horrors - the Circus of Doom."

The tour dates are as follows:

15.02. FR Paris - Alhambra

16. 02 BE Vosselaar - Biebob

18.02. UK Manchester - Club Academy

19.02. UK London - O2 Academy Islington

20.02. UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

22.02. DE Bochum - Zeche

23.02. DE Nurnberg - Hirsch

25.02. CZ Prague - Palac Akropolis

26.02. AT Vienna - Simm City

27.02. CH Pratteln - Z7

01.03. IT Milano - Legend Club

03.03. DE Frankfurt - Batschkapp halfhouse

04.03. DE Munich - Neue Theaterfabrik

05.03. DE Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

07.03. DE Berlin - Columbiatheater

09.03. DE Hamburg - Markthalle

10.03. DK Copenhagen - Pumpehuset

11.03. SE Gothenburg - Tradgarn

12.03 SE Stockholm - Fallan