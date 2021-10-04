Wolves In The Throne Room Postpones European Tour Dates; Blood Incantation To Be Replaced

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that their upcoming European tour will now be postponed until fall 2022. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"WOLFCULT OF EUROPE. We’ve received the word from our European team: The Primordial Arcana European Tour has been rescheduled for 2022. We will blaze the fires brightly next year! All tickets will remain valid. Our friends Blood Incantation will be replaced by an equally exciting act TBA."

Wolves In The Throne Room's latest album, "Primordial Arcana" was released this past August through Century Media.

The new tour dates are as follows:

October 2022

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora

15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant

25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

27 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

28 - Lyon, France - Rockn’Eat

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

30 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

November 2022

1 - Toulouse, Franc - Le Rex

2 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

4 - Dunkerque, France - 4ecluses

5 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

6 - London, UK - Heaven

8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Stadtmitte

9 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle

11 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus

13 - Muster, Germany - Sputnikhalle