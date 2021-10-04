Wolves In The Throne Room Postpones European Tour Dates; Blood Incantation To Be Replaced
Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that their upcoming European tour will now be postponed until fall 2022. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"WOLFCULT OF EUROPE. We’ve received the word from our European team: The Primordial Arcana European Tour has been rescheduled for 2022. We will blaze the fires brightly next year! All tickets will remain valid. Our friends Blood Incantation will be replaced by an equally exciting act TBA."
Wolves In The Throne Room's latest album, "Primordial Arcana" was released this past August through Century Media.
The new tour dates are as follows:
October 2022
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora
15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant
25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
27 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
28 - Lyon, France - Rockn’Eat
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
30 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
November 2022
1 - Toulouse, Franc - Le Rex
2 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
4 - Dunkerque, France - 4ecluses
5 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
6 - London, UK - Heaven
8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Stadtmitte
9 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle
11 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus
13 - Muster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Battle Beast To Release New Album In January
- Next Article:
Lord Of The Lost Announces New Live Release
0 Comments on "Wolves In The Throne Room Postpones European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.