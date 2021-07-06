Puppy Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Angel”

Puppy premiere their new track and lyric video “Angel” streaming via YouTube below. The single is the group’s first to arrive since 2019 and has been released through the band’s new label Rude Records.

Explain Puppy:

“During 2020 we focused on trying to write the best album the world had ever heard. Our goal for this first single was to combine the power of ‘November Rain‘, ‘Purple Rain‘ and ‘Can you Stand the Rain‘ times 1000. I think you’ll all agree that we massively succeeded.”

Add the band about the lyric video:

“We at Puppy have always wanted to incorporate the world of gaming into what we do. With the video for our new single ‘Angel’, we all felt that the time was right to branch out into the world on technology. When our initial proposal for a fully immersive Oculus Rift sci-fi fantasy in which our topless avatars do battle with intergalactic warlords was dismissed as ‘really expensive’ and ‘not at all believable’, we quickly suggested a Final Fantasy style concept in which incredibly muscular versions of ourselves went on quests and solved puzzles with giant axes.

This was also apparently ‘a terrible idea’. Our next approach involved a physically interactive training pod module in the style of Michael Jackson’s Space Scramble Training, in which we’d guide players on a perilous mission to Uranus. Our label threatened to drop us when we sent over the treatment.

And so we moved back, one console at a time, between operating systems and decades, until we arrived at the 8 bit capabilities of the NES, the only graphics system simple and cheap enough for us to try and imitate by ourselves. The result is our new video for ‘Angel’, a (not at all) immersive 8-bit gothic fantasy designed and animated by us with love and affection. We hope you enjoy x”