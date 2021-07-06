Vurvarat Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Theurgia Mortem"
French occult black metal band Vurvarat premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Theurgia Mortem". Atavism Records plans to release the record on July 9th in a digipack CD edition. The album's artwork was created by JDW Death is my only Friend, and it was mastered by H (Ibex Sound).
Check out now "Theurgia Mortem" in its entirety below.
