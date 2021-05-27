Bodysnatcher New Single & Music Video “King Of The Rats”

Bodysnatcher premiere their new single “King Of The Rats“, complete with an accompanying official music video for it streaming via YouTube below.

Tells the group’s frontman Kyle Medina:

“I wrote this song mainly about how people act high and mighty, talk a ton of negativity and trash, but are essentially not as holier than thou as they present themselves. Not only that but these people tend to associate themselves with others who are similar in this aspect. Hence the name ‘King Of The Rats.’ Not necessarily about someone directly, but more so if the shoe fits, wear it.”