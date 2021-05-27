Bodysnatcher New Single & Music Video “King Of The Rats”
Bodysnatcher premiere their new single “King Of The Rats“, complete with an accompanying official music video for it streaming via YouTube below.
Tells the group’s frontman Kyle Medina:
“I wrote this song mainly about how people act high and mighty, talk a ton of negativity and trash, but are essentially not as holier than thou as they present themselves. Not only that but these people tend to associate themselves with others who are similar in this aspect. Hence the name ‘King Of The Rats.’ Not necessarily about someone directly, but more so if the shoe fits, wear it.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Blinded By Hate Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Headshrinker Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Bodysnatcher New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.