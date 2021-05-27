Headshrinker Premiere New Song "The Burn of Indifference" From Upcoming Debut Album "Callous Indifference"

Colorado-based band Headshrinker premiere a new song entitled “The Burn of Indifference”, taken from their upcoming new debut album "Callous Indifference", which will be out in stores August 27th.

Explains the band’s Young Werther:

“‘The Burn Of indifference’ was the very first track written in Headshrinker’s infancy. The idea for the song spawned from personal experiences with relationships – both romantic and platonic. At the time I had been struggling severely with my mental health. I had noticed an uncontrolled outward projection of indifference towards the simple things in life. This indifference became very calloused and began stressing a lot of my relationships. Friends I cared deeply about distanced themselves, romantic relationships failed. The ‘burn’ of this indifference started to immolate all that I knew, and at times I felt it was something I couldn’t control.

“At that point in my life, my mental health had drained my energy in so many ways, but the way my indifference projected outward could not be ignored. So as an exercise in hopes of breaking out from the crushing feeling of despair and indifference that is often associated with mental health issues such as depression, I decided I needed to face this issue by writing about it. The last line of the song; “How can one become more than gravity?” is metaphorical for the crushing weight I was carrying around with me in my everyday life. Written as question, I wondered at the time if I’d ever escape its weight”.