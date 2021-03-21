Autumn, Leaves, Scars Premiere New Song "Ein Grab für mein Leben" From Upcoming New Album

Romanian black metal band Autumn, Leaves, Scars premiere a new song entitled "Ein Grab für mein Leben", taken from their upcoming new album "Unter Dem Füße Der Trauerd Winde", which will be out in stores April 24th via Satanath Records (Russia) and The End Of Time Records (Ireland).

Check out now "Ein Grab für mein Leben" below.