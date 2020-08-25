Eclipse To Release New Live Album "Viva La VicTOURia"

Swedish hard rock act Eclipse have announced their first ever official live release, "Viva La VicTOURia," which was recorded at the Trädgårn venue in Gothenburg, Sweden on 21st December 2019 during a tour in support of their tremendously successful current studio album, "Paradigm." The record will be released through Frontiers Music SRL on November 6th.

"We've talked about properly documenting a live show for ages. Well, if anything good came out of the pandemic that brought touring to a halt, this is it. Thanks to this record, ‘Viva La VicTOURia’ will live forever, although it ended up being our shortest tour," says vocalist/guitarist Erik Mårtensson. "Fans have asked us for a live album and video for a long time now. Well, here it is. Eclipse live, raw and naked. Enjoy!" adds guitarist Magnus Henriksson.

Bonus material on the CD and limited edition 3xLP formats of this release include the studio track "Driving One Of Your Cars" (a Lisa Miskovsky cover), acoustic versions of "The Downfall Of Eden" and "When The Winter Ends," as well as three live tracks from the band's "Live from the Quarantine" pay-per-view special, which was recorded at Studio Grondahl in Stockholm on 1st April of this year. The 3xLP version, which cobtains a red, white and blue disc, also includes the exclusive bonus tracks "Hurt" and "Mary Leigh."

Bonus footage on the DVD and Blu-ray includes interviews with the band around the creation of the ‘Paradigm’ album and ‘Viva La VicTOURia’, additional footage from the Paradigm Tour (backstage, tour bus, behind the scenes, etc), and further interviews charting the development of Eclipse (from their inception up to the present) that includes historic footage.

This live album completes the promotion of the ‘Paradigm’ album and serves as a

fitting document of an extremely successful yet simultaneously strange phase in the career of Eclipse.

VIVA LA VICTOURIA

TRACKLISTING

CD1

1 Viva La Victoria

2 Mary Leigh

3 Blood Wants Blood

4 The Storm

5 Vertigo

6 Jaded

7 Shelter Me

8 United

9 The Downfall Of Eden

10 When The Winter Ends

11 Take Me Home

12 Battlegrounds

CD2

1 Black Rain

2 Blood Enemies

3 Stand On Your Feet

4 Runaways

5 I Don't Wanna Say I'm Sorry

6 Never Look Back

7 Driving One Of Your Cars (Studio Version)

8 The Downfall Of Eden (Acoustic Version)

9 When The Winter Ends (Acoustic Version)

10 Battlegrounds (Quarantine Live)

11 Driving One Of Your Cars (Quarantine Live)

12 Delirious (Quarantine Live)

LP bonus tracks

Mary Leigh (Quarantine Live)

Hurt (Quarantine Live)

DVD / Blu-Ray bonus contents

Documentary