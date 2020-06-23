Counterparts Premiere New Two-Tracks Single “Purer Form Of Pain”

Counterparts premiere a new two-song single by the name of “Purer Form Of Pain“. It features the title track and the track “Strings Of Separation“. Both were recorded during the sband's essions for their latest release “Nothing Left To Love“.

Comments singer Brendan Murphy :

“One person’s trash is another person’s treasure… so here’s 2 more b-sides I guess? We wrote these songs when we were in the process of recording Nothing Left To Love and for whatever reason, they just didn’t fit the vibe of the album so we decided to cut ’em.

Since you guys seemed pretty stoked on the Private Room EP we figured why not just throw these up? At the very least, it’ll occupy like 5-10 minutes of your time… and who knows when the 5 of us will even be able to cross the border to be in the same room and record more music?

You might love them, you might think they stink, either way it’s all good by me. They’re b-sides! Who gives a shit?”