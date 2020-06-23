Bastard Priest Premiere New Song "Eyes of the Possessed" From Upcoming New EP "Vengeance…Of The Damned"
Bastard Priest premiere a new song entitled "Eyes of the Possessed", taken from their upcoming new EP "Vengeance…Of The Damned", which will be jointly released on July 24th by U.S.-based Electric Assault Records, Mexico-based Chaos Records, and Japan-based Record BOY.
Check out now "Eyes of the Possessed" below.
