Falling In Reverse Guitarist Derek Jones Has Passed Away At Age 35
Falling In Reverse guitarist/vocalist Derek Jones has died at the age of 35. Comments Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke via Twitter:
I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/6ugnm1MmTm— RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) April 21, 2020
