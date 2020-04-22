Racetraitor Premiere New Song & Music Video “Sarcophagus”

Racetraitor premiere a new song entitled “Sarcophagus” taken from their forthcoming four-way split release with Neckbeard Deathcamp, Closet Witch and Haggathorn.

Comments the group’s bassist Brent Dekker of the song:

“‘Sarcophagus‘ is about how the ruling class shapes narratives to justify its domination. So like in the criminal justice system we have “predatory criminals” versus “law abiding citizens”. Under colonialism, we have “backwards savages” versus “enlightened civilization”. We always enphasize the purity of our own civilization, caste, or class while raping and enslaving all around us.”

Adds singer Mani Mostofi:

“We want the video to work as a spiritual quest for the viewer. It’s a journey through these archetypal narratives about culture and civilization. You see a sage, a parade of predators, a May queen who embodies purity and light. But it is neither a hero’s story nor a villain’s journey. You need to see the quest through to find your place in it all and come out the other end.”