More Bands Announced for 70000 Tons of Metal 2025
Band Photo: Striker (?)
The thirteenth edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal will take place from January 30th to February 3rd, departing from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica aboard the Independence of the Seas.
With a bunch of bands left to announce to hit the requisite 60 just a week before the cruise, 70000 Tons of Metal have announced a number of new bands late this week, including:
Abysmal Dawn
Incantation
Kissin' Dynamite
Metsatoll
Powerglove
Reaping Asmodeia
Seven Kingdoms
Striker
These newly announced bands are in addition to the previously announced:
Arcturus
Benighted
Beyond Creation
Candlemass
Crownshift
Decapitated
Delain
Emperor
Ex Deo
Finntroll
Flotsam and Jetsam
Hammerfall
Ihsahn
In Extremo
Kalmah
Krisiun
Majestica
Mork
Onslaught
Samael
Septicflesh
Sonata Arctica
Stratovarius
Subway To Sally
Swallow the Sun
Symphony X
Tankard
The Kovenant
The Zenith Passage
Trollfest
Trouble
Twilight Force
Unleash The Archers
Every band will play twice during the trip.
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