More Bands Announced for 70000 Tons of Metal 2025

Band Photo: Striker (?)

The thirteenth edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal will take place from January 30th to February 3rd, departing from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica aboard the Independence of the Seas.

With a bunch of bands left to announce to hit the requisite 60 just a week before the cruise, 70000 Tons of Metal have announced a number of new bands late this week, including:

Abysmal Dawn

Incantation

Kissin' Dynamite

Metsatoll

Powerglove

Reaping Asmodeia

Seven Kingdoms

Striker

These newly announced bands are in addition to the previously announced:

Arcturus

Benighted

Beyond Creation

Candlemass

Crownshift

Decapitated

Delain

Emperor

Ex Deo

Finntroll

Flotsam and Jetsam

Hammerfall

Ihsahn

In Extremo

Kalmah

Krisiun

Majestica

Mork

Onslaught

Samael

Septicflesh

Sonata Arctica

Stratovarius

Subway To Sally

Swallow the Sun

Symphony X

Tankard

The Kovenant

The Zenith Passage

Trollfest

Trouble

Twilight Force

Unleash The Archers

Every band will play twice during the trip.