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Brutal Assault's 2025 Lineup Is Now 70% Complete

posted Jan 22, 2025 at 4:10 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Dimmu Borgir

Band Photo: Dimmu Borgir (?)

The lineup is now almost complete for the 2025 edition. If you've been contemplating on attending this year's Brutal Assault festival, just check out the 2024 aftermovie. If that doesn't convince you to go, then nothing will! Brutal Assault has unveiled over 90 names, making up more than 70% of the total lineup.


Brutal Assault will take place in the Czech Republic at the Josefov Fortress during August 6-9, 2025.
Festival passes are available HERE!


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