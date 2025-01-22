Bleed From Within Premiere New Single & Music Video “A Hope In Hell”
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Scottish metalcore stalwarts Bleed From Within have unveiled their latest single, “A Hope In Hell,” ahead of the release of their upcoming album, “Zenith,” due out April 4th. The album, which features guest appearances from members of Mastodon and Sylosis.
The accompanying music video, directed by Pavel Trebukhin, captures the intensity and emotion of the song. Trebukhin, who also directed the video for the album’s previous single, “In Place Of Your Halo,” brought his signature cinematic style to this latest visual offering.
Speaking about the single, Bleed From Within collectively stated:
“‘A Hope In Hell‘ is one of the more melodic cuts from our latest album and one that we all connected with early in the writing process. The evolution of this song is a great indicator of what we’ve explored on our latest release; we’ve pushed ourselves melodically, but also found a dark and heavy groove that really underpins our sound.
Looking at the lyrics, life doesn’t get any easier and everyone you know is dealing with its challenges. We are caught in repeating cycles of adversity and hardship, but our perception can change once we accept that growth is on the other side of such things. Take from that what you will, just know that we’re rooting for you. Enjoy.”
The current touring schedule for Bleed From Within is packed with dates to support their forthcoming album, "Zenith." Here's where you can catch them live:
w/ Bullet For My Valentine (performing “The Poison“), Trivium (performing “Ascendancy“) & August Burns Red:
04/19 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
04/20 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
04/22 Ashwaubenon, WI – EPIC Event Center
04/23 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04/25 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel- Showroom
04/26 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/27 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
04/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
04/30 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/02 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/03 Laval, QC – Place Bell
05/04 Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Theatre
05/06 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
05/07 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
05/09 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center
05/11 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
05/13 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena
05/14 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
05/17 Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/18 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Bleed From Within:
05/16 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
06/11-13 Derby, UK – Download Festival
06/26 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock
08/14 Sulingen, GER – Reload Festival
w/ After The Burial & Great American Ghost:
09/10 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
09/11 Cologne, GER – Live Music Hall
09/12 Hamburg, GER – Docks
09/13 Berlin, GER – Kesselhaus
09/14 Warsaw, POL – Progresja
09/16 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia
09/18 Tampere, FIN – Olympia-Kortelli
09/19 Stockholm, SWE – Kullbem Fryshuset
09/20 Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik
09/21 Oslo, NOR – Vulkan Arena
09/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
09/24 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory
09/25 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
09/26 Vienna, AUT – Simm City
09/27 Munich, GER – Backstage
09/28 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457
09/30 Villeurbanne, FRA – CCO La Rayonne
10/01 Toulouse, FRA – La Cabane
10/03 Lisbon, POR – LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo
10/04 Madrid, SPA – Sala Mon Live
10/05 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2
10/07 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
10/08 Tilburg, NET – 013 Poppodium
10/10 London, UK – O2 Kentish Town Forum
10/11 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
10/12 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
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