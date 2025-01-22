Bleed From Within Premiere New Single & Music Video “A Hope In Hell”

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Scottish metalcore stalwarts Bleed From Within have unveiled their latest single, “A Hope In Hell,” ahead of the release of their upcoming album, “Zenith,” due out April 4th. The album, which features guest appearances from members of Mastodon and Sylosis.

The accompanying music video, directed by Pavel Trebukhin, captures the intensity and emotion of the song. Trebukhin, who also directed the video for the album’s previous single, “In Place Of Your Halo,” brought his signature cinematic style to this latest visual offering.

Speaking about the single, Bleed From Within collectively stated:

“‘A Hope In Hell‘ is one of the more melodic cuts from our latest album and one that we all connected with early in the writing process. The evolution of this song is a great indicator of what we’ve explored on our latest release; we’ve pushed ourselves melodically, but also found a dark and heavy groove that really underpins our sound.

Looking at the lyrics, life doesn’t get any easier and everyone you know is dealing with its challenges. We are caught in repeating cycles of adversity and hardship, but our perception can change once we accept that growth is on the other side of such things. Take from that what you will, just know that we’re rooting for you. Enjoy.”

The current touring schedule for Bleed From Within is packed with dates to support their forthcoming album, "Zenith." Here's where you can catch them live:

w/ Bullet For My Valentine (performing “The Poison“), Trivium (performing “Ascendancy“) & August Burns Red:

04/19 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

04/20 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

04/22 Ashwaubenon, WI – EPIC Event Center

04/23 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04/25 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel- Showroom

04/26 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/27 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

04/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

04/30 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/02 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/03 Laval, QC – Place Bell

05/04 Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Theatre

05/06 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

05/07 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

05/09 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center

05/11 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

05/13 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena

05/14 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

05/17 Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/18 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Bleed From Within:

05/16 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

06/11-13 Derby, UK – Download Festival

06/26 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock

08/14 Sulingen, GER – Reload Festival

w/ After The Burial & Great American Ghost:

09/10 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

09/11 Cologne, GER – Live Music Hall

09/12 Hamburg, GER – Docks

09/13 Berlin, GER – Kesselhaus

09/14 Warsaw, POL – Progresja

09/16 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia

09/18 Tampere, FIN – Olympia-Kortelli

09/19 Stockholm, SWE – Kullbem Fryshuset

09/20 Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik

09/21 Oslo, NOR – Vulkan Arena

09/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

09/24 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory

09/25 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

09/26 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

09/27 Munich, GER – Backstage

09/28 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457

09/30 Villeurbanne, FRA – CCO La Rayonne

10/01 Toulouse, FRA – La Cabane

10/03 Lisbon, POR – LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo

10/04 Madrid, SPA – Sala Mon Live

10/05 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2

10/07 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

10/08 Tilburg, NET – 013 Poppodium

10/10 London, UK – O2 Kentish Town Forum

10/11 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

10/12 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands